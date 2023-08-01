Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,451 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $60,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. 1,204,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,760. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

