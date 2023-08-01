Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $343.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $223.72 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.