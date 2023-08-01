DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Performance

DDCCF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.97. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.