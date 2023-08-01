DHI Group (DHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 284,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,668,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 215,463 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.