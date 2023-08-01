DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,818. DHC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.