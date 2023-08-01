dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $33.70 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $33.70 million and $569.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00315849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00022347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013524 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,404,251 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99864174 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,373.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

