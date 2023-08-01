DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
DFILF stock remained flat at $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $3.09.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.