DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

DFILF stock remained flat at $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

