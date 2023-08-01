Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $850.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 850 ($10.91) and last traded at GBX 850 ($10.91), with a volume of 673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.68).

Dewhurst Group Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of £28.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,421.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.02.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,343.75%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.