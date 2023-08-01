Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.44

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DWVYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Derwent London Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62.
About Derwent London
Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
