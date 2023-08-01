Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Trading Up 3.8%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.43. Approximately 5,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 34,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKL shares. Citigroup downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $516,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,022. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Stories

