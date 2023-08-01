Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 6.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $433.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.29 and a 200 day moving average of $400.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

