Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $55,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE traded up $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.52. 1,115,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,762. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

