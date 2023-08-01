Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 1.0 %

Morningstar stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.10. 68,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average of $208.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.12 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,375,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,557,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $46,300.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,375,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,557,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $18,349,823. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

