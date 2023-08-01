Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 689 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,055,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,317,594. The company has a market cap of $201.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

