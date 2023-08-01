Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. 1,136,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,212. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

