Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,077,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

