Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.11. 746,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,357. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

