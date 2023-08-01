Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.88.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

