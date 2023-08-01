Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. 7,615,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

