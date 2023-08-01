Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $291,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 12,844,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,273,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.