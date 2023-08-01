Dearborn Partners LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 2,203,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,700. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

