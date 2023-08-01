Dearborn Partners LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,500. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

