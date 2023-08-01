Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.84. 2,461,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,032,218 shares of company stock valued at $219,791,461. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

