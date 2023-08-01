Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,710,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,049,102. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.96 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. The company has a market capitalization of $824.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

