Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

