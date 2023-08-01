Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. 489,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,391. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $73.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

