Danimer Scientific (DNMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. On average, analysts expect Danimer Scientific to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 346,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,349.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

