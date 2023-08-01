DA Davidson Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $75.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 453,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in KBR by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $572,099,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

