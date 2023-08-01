Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTKB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 97,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,911. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,664,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,524,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,960 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

