CX Institutional Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3,616.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.73. 660,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,735. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.85.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

