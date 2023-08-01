CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IYF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 80,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,299. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

