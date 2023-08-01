CX Institutional Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.8% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,990. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $419.25.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

