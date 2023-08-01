CX Institutional Has $3.81 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 262,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 858,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

