CX Institutional Buys Shares of 44,213 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. 1,224,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

