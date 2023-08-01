CX Institutional Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %
QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.91. 3,911,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,894. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.39.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
