CX Institutional Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.05. 1,836,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,564. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

