CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 71,258 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TSN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 932,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

