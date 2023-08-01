CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 170,333 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 1,368,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

