CX Institutional Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. CX Institutional owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.59. 2,559,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,433. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

