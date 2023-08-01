CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) to Issue $4.14 Dividend

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 4.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

CVR Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years.

CVR Partners Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 268,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $911.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $9.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The firm had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

