CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CVD Equipment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,511. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 2.46%.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

