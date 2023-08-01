Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.73% of Cutera worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 534,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,379. The company has a market capitalization of $389.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.53. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

