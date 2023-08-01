Curis (CRIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,887. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Curis



Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.



