CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOFree Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 49,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,653. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $395.89 million, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.83.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -490.31%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $8,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 291,858 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

