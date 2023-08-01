CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 49,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,653. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $395.89 million, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.83.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -490.31%.
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
See Also
