CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 49,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,653. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $395.89 million, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -490.31%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $8,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 291,858 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.