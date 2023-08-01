Cronos (CRO) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $23.72 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00043856 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030258 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014434 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004812 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002950 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.
About Cronos
Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
