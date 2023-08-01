Critical Survey: MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Free Report) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MCX Technologies and Guidewire Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $100,000.00 2.25 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Guidewire Software $812.61 million 8.50 -$180.43 million ($1.87) -45.36

MCX Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guidewire Software.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.8% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MCX Technologies and Guidewire Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Guidewire Software 1 2 6 0 2.56

Guidewire Software has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies N/A -192.03% -117.31% Guidewire Software -17.63% -12.14% -7.54%

Summary

Guidewire Software beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub, that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product; The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

