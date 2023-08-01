Critical Survey: First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) & Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Crédit Agricole, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Crédit Agricole 1 4 0 0 1.80

Risk & Volatility

Crédit Agricole has a consensus target price of $10.99, suggesting a potential upside of 78.63%. Given Crédit Agricole’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crédit Agricole is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Crédit Agricole 25.48% 8.03% 0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Crédit Agricole’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.04 Crédit Agricole $25.08 billion 1.48 $5.73 billion $0.99 6.21

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crédit Agricole, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats First Republic Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments. The company offers banking products and services, including savings, current, and money market accounts and deposits; finance, payment, and cash flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services. It also provides wealth management services comprising a range of savings and investment solutions in traditional or real assets; and savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office outsourcing solutions, and fund distribution support and issuer services; and online banking services. The company serves retail customers, corporates, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. Crédit Agricole S.A. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

