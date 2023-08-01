CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 1,167,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,166. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 720,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in CRH by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

