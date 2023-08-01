CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.
CRH Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.63. 1,167,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,166. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.