Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $46.36 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 244,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

