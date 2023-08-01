CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,033. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $711.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 1,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CRA International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

